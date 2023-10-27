Adrian Peterson Doesn’t Want His Kids To Be Running Backs

Videos by OutKick

Running back contracts are a hot topic of late, and it’s not surprising which side Adrian Peterson is on.

Fresh off his elimination from Dancing with the Stars, the seven-time Pro Bowl running back joined Robert Griffin III on his RG3 and the Ones podcast. He discussed the crashing market for running backs and made his case for veteran backs to receive big-money contracts.

“I really feel like these guys, for the sacrifices they make playing that position, they should definitely be getting paid amongst some of the highest paid players on the team,” Peterson said.

Adrian Peterson doesn't want his sons playing running back pic.twitter.com/Jwb59ySC83 — RG3 and The Ones (@rg3andtheones) October 27, 2023

Most NFL fans would agree a running back is one of the most important positions on the field. But rather than paying big money to veterans, teams are trending toward drafting younger, cheaper talent.

Adrian Peterson Says Running Backs Are Underpaid

The shelf life of a running back is much shorter than that of other skill players. They’re getting hit on virtually every play, and the wear and tear on their bodies is tough. So tough, in fact, that AP said he wouldn’t want his own kids to follow in his footsteps.

Which is ironic, given the fact that Peterson was indicted in 2014 for beating his son with a tree branch.

“It’s a brutal position, man. I do not want my boys to play that position. If they want to play football, hey, be a receiver, right? Be an outside linebacker. Do something different,” Peterson said.

He argued the workload alone should constitute huge paydays for NFL running backs.

“When you get the ball, you’ve got 11 guys coming at you,” AP said. “Not only that, you’re blocking the best players. You’re blocking the linebackers, you’re blocking the defensive tackles. ‘Cause the offensive line gets beat sometimes. It blows my mind…. We block everybody. Pay us what we’re due. Especially when we’re being productive.”

Also on the podcast, Peterson said he “can still play” and is eying an NFL comeback.

There’s no denying AP is one of the NFL’s all-time greatest running backs. The three-time rushing champion amassed a staggering 17,392 yards from scrimmage and 126 touchdowns over his 15-year career.

Because regardless of his prior success or where you stand on the running back contract issue, it’s safe to say no NFL team is breaking the bank for 38-year-old Adrian Peterson. And those post-game pains would probably be a whole lot more intense than they were in his 20s.

AP, maybe just take your own advice here.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.