Adrian Peterson Arrest Results In Counseling

Adrian Peterson, currently an NFL free agent, will not have to spend the remainder of his offseason behind bars. Though he was arrested in February on suspicion of domestic violence, Peterson will undergo counseling in lieu of a trial or jail time.

The 36-year-old running back has agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next 6 months.

Had Peterson’s team and the prosecution not agreed to terms, AP likely would’ve been hit with misdemeanor charges. Those charges could’ve not only resulted in jail time, but also an almost certain suspension from the NFL.

Peterson, who split time between the Titans and Seahawks last fall, commented on the arrest days after it happened, telling Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston: “It’s blown out of proportion. Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand.”

He then added: “I don’t hit women. It’s not that type of situation, and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it, and God willing get the charges dropped and move on.”

A pre-filing L.A. City Attorney hearing, as an alternative to prosecution, was held Friday for Adrian Peterson, who was arrested in February on a felony domestic violence charge. Peterson agreed to to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling in next 6 mos. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 2, 2022

Following his arrest, Peterson’s wife, Ashley, confirmed via her Instagram that the arrest was not warranted. “On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument,” wrote Mrs. Peterson. “Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me.”

With the arrest now behind him, Peterson is free to continue his pursuit of playing a 16th NFL season. The future Hall of Famer has 14,918 career rushing yards, good enough for fifth all-time.

