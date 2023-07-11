Adley Rutschman’s Sister, Josie Rutschman, Is A Pro At Shotgunning White Claws

Videos by OutKick

Well hello, Josie Rutschman.

Just when you think the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby is going to be boring, along comes Adley Rutchman and his sister, Josie, to spice things up on a Monday night in July.

ESPN cameras found Josie, in her Orioles gear, cheering on her brother as he battled Luis Robert Jr. in Derby and the rest is history. Gossip sites like the OutKick Culture Department know a pageview machine when we see one and Josie has all the intangibles here.

Her brother is a star with a big-time star moment at the Derby when he hit 21 home runs lefthanded and then switched it up and hit six more homers from the right side.

The Instagram account is open.

It’s loaded with content.

It’s active.

Josie likes to have fun.

She’s a college graduate.

She can crack a hole in a White Claw and shotgun the Claw like a pro.

Josie might’ve turned into a star for her simple attendance at last night’s Derby, but for an old salty content dawg, it’s this video, for me, that turns her into a star to watch. This makes her an instant Instagram follow.

Watch how Josie punches that hole. Look at that form. Look at the determination. The desire to win.