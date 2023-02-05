Videos by OutKick

Although the Orioles have made the playoffs just three times since 2000, they have a young, exciting core that is focused around Adley Rutschman. The 24-year-old catcher was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and is the future in Baltimore.

Rutschman is set to report to Spring Training on Feb. 16 with hopes of leading a new generation of Orioles back to consistent success. It’s not an easy task, but he’s proven to be as good as his hype and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Rutschman and his teammates have a long way to go, but they are having a lot of fun along the way.

Adley Rutschman and the Orioles don’t shy away from a good time!

A packed crowd braved long lines in the frigid cold to meet and greet their favorite players at a happy hour event Saturday at Checkerspot Brewing Company.

With a few weeks to go before needing to crack the whip and get into playing shape, the future of Baltimore baseball took the opportunity to put back some brewskis. 24-year-old first-round pitcher Dayton Layne (DL) Hall, 23-year-old first-round pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, and Rutschman put their chugging prowess on display.

Although Rutschman got smoked by his teammates, it must be noted that he was drinking a stout while the other two were drinking much lighter beers. The latter goes down much easier.

It was not the only beer chugged on the afternoon. Rutschman also linked arms with a female fan and sucked down some suds in harmony.

ADLEY CHUGGED WITH MY SISTER AHAHA pic.twitter.com/rE5sgt5GG4 — MASN Oriolez (@MASNOriolez) February 4, 2023

If Rutschman was not already a fan favorite — even for non-Orioles fans — he is now. What other MLBer is casually crushing stouts with the boys?!

We also must not soon forget the time that he rocked Christian McCaffrey in the open field while kicking for Oregon State.

Adley Rutschman is officially America’s catcher!