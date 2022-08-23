“Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah no longer have access to a single frame from the film.

Warner Bros. sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when the film company decided to pull the plug on the film and not release it, despite the film’s budget being nearly $100 million.

Now, the two men responsible for the film starring Leslie Grace have claimed the studio went to extreme lengths to make sure they couldn’t save a single second of footage.

Why wasn’t “Batgirl” released? (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

“We have nothing! Adil called me and said, ‘Go ahead shoot some things on your cellphone.’ I went on the server and everything was blocked,” Fallah said during an interview on the SKRIPT YouTube channel, according to the New York Post.

El Arbi added, “We were like, ‘F—king s—t! All the scenes with Batman in them! S—t!'”

“Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah discuss the film not being released. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The duo also claimed Warner Bros. decided to shelf the movie not because it was bad, but because it was a “strategic” decision by the new management leaders.

“The guys from Warners told us, ‘It was not a talent problem from our part or the actress, or even the quality of the movie,’” said El Arbi, who was speaking in French.

“Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah speculate on why the film wasn’t released. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

“They told us it was a strategic change. There was new management, and they wanted to save some money,” El Arbi claimed.

Yes, fans are supposed to believe the film as excellent after spending roughly $90 million, but it still got shelved. Previous reports claimed the studio wanted to simply take a gigantic tax write-off. That seems like a bit of a tough sell to believe.

Despite the fact it looks like “Batgirl” is dead forever, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are still clinging to hope it might come out at some point.

Will “Batgirl” ever be released? (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“We just hope that one day the movie will be released, for the cast and crew. We are a small family,” El Arbi said during the interview.

Seeing as how the directors don’t even have access to a single frame of footage from the movie with Leslie Grace, they shouldn’t get their hopes up it ever comes out.

It seems like Warner Bros. is more than happy to eat the money already spent and move on.

Warner Bros. has shelved “Batgirl,” and the directors no longer have access to any of the footage. (Photo by John Lamparski/FilmMagic)

Was “Batgirl” not released because it was terrible or was it simply “strategic” as the directors claimed? That might be a mystery fans are never able to truly solve.