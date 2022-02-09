Adidas Tweets Out 25 Sets Of Bare Boobs For New Sports Bra Ad Campaign

Videos by OutKick

The blue checkmark, official Adidas Twitter account dumped out 25 sets of bare boobs Wednesday in one of the most provocative ad campaigns you’re ever going to see out of a blue blood brand on social media.

Since Google will absolutely cripple OutKick for embedding a tweet featuring 25 sets of boobs, you’ll have to click here to see the full NSFW tweet from Adidas. The brand is making it clear that it’s here for women of all boob types, going as far as saying, “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort.”

Well, you definitely made that clear, Adidas marketing/social media teams.

“Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them,” Adidas continued.

Look, OutKick was founded by Clay Travis on the First Amendment and BOOBS. He said so in a famous CNN interview that got him banned from the network.

So if Adidas is going to tweet out 25 sets of boobs, we’re going to take notice. Is it some sort of Super Bowl week shocker that will get maximum exposure on a Wednesday and lead into Thursday coverage? Yes.

Was it possible to do the same sales pitch for 43 different styles of sports bras without featuring bare boobs?

Yes, but Adidas was in the mood to make a Super Bowl week statement. They were in the mood to shock the establishment.

From the tweets coming out of the Adidas social media team, the company seems to officially be on the same page as Clay. They’re officially all about the boobs.

It sounds like they’re even going further and putting bare boobs on billboards. What a day for boobs across this country. Free the boobs! Support the boobs!

