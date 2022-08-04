TikTok Star Addison Rae Faces Online Wrath Over ‘Blasphemous’ Bikini

Critics were waiting on a confession from 21-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae after the social media babe posed in a bikini that drew both awe and a swell of opponents calling blasphemy from Rae’s latest campaign.

In collaboration with the brand Praying, Rae posted a photo on her Instagram, showing her with a bikini dubbed “Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

The concept was fairly bare bones: a swim top with the words “Father” or “Son” on each side and a bottom that read “Holy Spirit.”

Naturally, Rae was able to reel in fans with her devilishly good looks. But the more traditional God-fearing folks dodged the temptation and expressed how upsetting it was to see the Holy Trinity on a seductive bathing suit.

This isn’t the first time a bikini caught online ire, either. Don’t forget about the infamous “butterfly” swimsuit:

The photo was a close-up of the top, with Rae showing off her God-given traits. Unfortunately, the comments condemning the Addison Rae bikini were enough for her to remove the post.

Rae wasn’t the only one to catch some heat from religious folks this week; we also wrote about the Mormon Mom who makes half a million dollars a year on OnlyFans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

