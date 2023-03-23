Adam Wainwright Joins Growing List Of Players To Miss MLB Time Thanks To WBC Injuries

Videos by OutKick

The World Baseball Classic (WBC) provided incredible theatre for the world. But some players returned to their MLB clubs with more than just experience. Adam Wainwright is the latest to be placed on the IL due to an injury sustained during the tournament.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve suffered a broken hand during the tournament and will miss at least two months. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is out for the season after suffering an injury while celebrating a WBC victory.

Now, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will miss several weeks.

According to ESPN, “The injury happened during a weight room workout Tuesday with Team USA during the World Baseball Classic.

“Wainwright, 41, who was scheduled to be the Cardinals’ starter on Opening Day as he enters his 18th season with St. Louis, will begin the season on the injured list.”

That information came from Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

Adam Wainwright of Team USA pitches in the third inning against Team Cuba during the World Baseball Classic (WBC) Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Most people loved the World Baseball Classic, especially fans of Japan. Plus, the great showdown between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout garnered international attention.

Although some people, like Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and OutKick’s own Zach Dean weren’t nearly as impressed by the anti-climactic ending.

The question is whether or not that excitement outweighs the potential downside. Teams cannot be excited that their players suffered injuries.

Do WBC injuries, like the one Adam Wainwright suffered, hurt the chances of MLB players competing in the future?

The Astros lost their starting second baseman. The Mets lost their closer. And now, the Cardinals lost their Opening Day starter. Because the previous iteration of the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next World Baseball Classic is scheduled for three years from now.

That tournament will take place in 2026 and represents the 20th anniversary of the event’s beginning. How many MLB players will play?

Based on their commentary, probably still a lot of them. But MLB teams might have something to say about it. Although, the current Collective Bargaining Agreement doesn’t expire until after the next WBC.

So, even if teams aren’t happy about the WBC, there’s likely nothing they can do until after 2026.

That brings up some interesting possibilities for the next negotiation.