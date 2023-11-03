Adam Silver Hypes Up His Kim Kardashian-Founded SKIMS Underwear… Apologies For That Image

Videos by OutKick

I woke up this morning, had some coffee, and went about my business. I did this completely unaware of the fact that just a few hours later I would be discussing NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his underwear.

It’s a tough, thankless job, but someone has got to do it.

You’re welcome, America.

If you’re wondering why on Earth this would ever come up, you may recall that the NBA inked a deal with SKIMS. That’s a company started by reality star/former friend of Ray J, Kim Kardashian. Now, SKIMS had traditionally made underwear for the *Jerry Lewis voice* Laaaaaaaadiiieeeess, but now they have a line of undergarments for fellas.

And what better way to market it than a deal with the NBA?

Apparently, this deal runs deep. Real deep.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Kim Kardashian, and Co-Founder & CEO Jens Grede announced SKIMS partnership with the NBA. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for SKIMS)

SKIMS Gets The Silver Stamp Of Approval

Forget seeing SKIMS ads in arenas and TV spots during broadcasts, Kim K got for herself a testimonial from none other than Adam Silver, whether she wants it or not.

“Although I’m not going to show you, I’m wearing them right now,” the Commish told TMZ. “I strongly recommend them to everyone.”

Now, I hope you didn’t just eat dinner, but for the sake of discussion, is Adam Silver a boxers guy or a briefs guy? Or does he throw a wrench and go boxer briefs?

If I had to bet, I think Silver is rocking some SKIMS Mens briefs.

Whatever’s comfortable I suppose. Silver said that comfort could play a factor on the court as well and SKIMS could help with that… probably not, but that’s the sort of BS you have to say after inking a multi-million dollar deal with a company.

“When guys are more comfortable, makes them play better,” Silver said. “So yes, gonna have a direct impact on the game.”

Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Kim Kardashian’s underwear helped save the NBA from itself by making players more comfortable, therefore limiting that ridiculous load maintenance nonsense? Like if the whole problem all along was dudes just needed some better underwear and it took the lady whose dad helped get OJ acquitted to fix it.

Man, what a time to be alive.

