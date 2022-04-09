Adam Schefter Under Fire For Dwayne Haskins Tweet

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the tragic passing of 24-year-old quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning, and his initial tweet was met with heavy criticism.

Schefter’s first tweet at 10:58 a.m. read: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

QB DWAYNE HASKINS STRUCK, KILLED BY DUMP TRUCK

Many individuals are criticizing Schefter for the part of his message that said “struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” He deleted the initial tweet and tweeted a similar message about 20 minutes later.

Don’t worry. We won’t forget how you really feel pic.twitter.com/F6PpeI6yNm — Your Favorite Mixologist 🐢 (@Itsollinotollie) April 9, 2022

Schefter has drawn criticism from players, fans, and analysts around the sports world.

“You lame [as f*ck] all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself,” Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said.

@AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 9, 2022

And he never does ❗️ https://t.co/IOT2TDxr58 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 9, 2022

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant said: “Athletes for the record.. the sh— Adam Schefter wrote, that’s how a lot of people view us. We ain’t sh— but entertainment! If you let one treat you with disrespect, the rest will follow.”

Athletes for the record.. the shit @AdamSchefter wrote that’s how a lot of people view us.. we ain’t shit but entertainment!.. if you let 1 treat you with disrespect the rest will follow… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 9, 2022

Free-agent cornerback Joe Haden said Schefter needs to do better. “This is wild!! A MAN lost his life!!’

You gotta do better @AdamSchefter !!! This is wild!! A MAN lost his life!! https://t.co/BowSkkLw66 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman said Schefter shouldn’t have said anything else.

you lame @AdamSchefter give that dude name some respect — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) April 9, 2022

you shouldn’t even said nun else https://t.co/IiRkBWFJgF — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) April 9, 2022

Other media members took time to call Schefter out, as well.

ESPN’s Marcus Spears defended Schefter, though. “He corrected it Fam and We all ain’t perfect in this life like you,” he said.

He corrected it Fam and We all ain’t perfect in this life like you https://t.co/i8rNXnH7MG — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 9, 2022

