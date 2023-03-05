WATCH: Adam Schefter Reports Lamar Jackson Traded To Washington Commanders, But It Was All A Cruel Prank

Videos by OutKick

Adam Schefter is viewed as the go-to source for NFL news and is usually one of the first to break the biggest stories in the league.

On Friday, Schefter pulled off a successful — yet brutal — prank on an appearance on the “Pardon My Take Podcast.”

In typical Schefter fashion, the ESPN NFL Insider had each of his cell phones in front of him on the table. At one point, one of the phones goes off, and Eric Sollenberger, known as PFT Commenter, jokes it’s a trade announcing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to the Washington Commanders.

PFT is widely-known as a die-hard Commanders fan, and Schefter looks completely serious even making sure nobody in the room tweets the news he is about to break live on-air.

And like so many NFL fans have seen before, Schefter proceeds to read a series of texts that state a trade for Lamar Jackson to the Washington Commanders is being finalized. At that moment, it feels very very real.

Adam Schefter gets a Lamar Jackson being traded to the Commanders mid interview pic.twitter.com/3jQmVvwQNK — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 3, 2023

Just look at Schefter’s face and delivery. He pulls it off to perfection as he reads the fake texts.

“Just a heads up, this deal with Washington and Lamar is starting to pick up,” Schefter said. “With what they’re offering, it’s now looking like it’ll get agreed to tonight. Someone here will keep you posted once it’s about to be finalized. Wanted you to be ready. Talk soon.”

PFT continues to challenge the report and then Schefter receives another text saying that embattled Washington owner Dan Snyder jumped in to give the Ravens another first-round pick and guarantee a sixth year.

“Not sure I’ve seen anything like this,” Schefter continued to read. “As it heated up, Dan Snyder [owner of the Commanders] jumped in to take it to the finish line, by adding another first-round pick and fully guaranteeing six years. He has to be viewing this as his last move in Washington before he sells, that’s how it looks to me. Will be back in touch soon. Please keep it quiet for now until this is all done.”

Adam Schefter sends Twitter in a frenzy

Of course, when it was all said and done, it was a prank. Of course, in spite of it being a prank, “Lamar to Washington” began trending on social media with many people not understanding the full context and running with the video excerpt believing it to be real.

Almost every fan of every NFL team has been duped by fake Schefter accounts reporting massive news that turns out to be true… but Schefter executing a fake report like this himself?

That’s a first. And it was both hilarious and downright cold, especially for Washington Commanders fans who saw it trending and believed Jackson was headed to D.C.

So for now, it appears the Baltimore Ravens will continue to work to keep Lamar as their franchise QB while Washington seems to be betting on Sam Howell as the starter next season.