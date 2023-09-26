Adam Schefter, Seemingly Out Of Nowhere, Reports Jalen Hurts Had ‘Flu-Like’ Symptoms Right Before Eagles-Bucs Game

Videos by OutKick

Wait, what? In today’s day and age where everyone knows EVERYTHING about athletes, apparently no one knew that Jalen Hurts was sick. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who mentioned it during the halftime show of the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night Football game.

If a starting quarterbacks has a cold, reporters generally know about it. NFL teams actually have to report those things, usually. Hurts didn’t miss any practice time, so the issue — if true — must have cropped up either late Sunday or Monday morning.

Adam Schefter casually drops in that Jalen Hurts had "some flu-like symptoms right before [the Eagles-Buccaneers] game." #MNF pic.twitter.com/hDpNbzIQ5j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 26, 2023

That’s one of the more bizarre reports that I’ve ever heard. Schefter did not report this, to my knowledge, at any other point. He didn’t tweet it or mention it before the game.

That raises other questions. If he knew, why didn’t he report it sooner? Did he accidentally say that on-air when he wasn’t supposed to? Is he right?

There are tons of reporters dedicated to the NFL and no one else appears to have this report. That makes the information extremely valuable. Did Schefter get the information but under the idea that he couldn’t report it because the Eagles didn’t want the Buccaneers to know?

The whole story is rather confusing.

During halftime of Monday Night Football between the Eagles and Bucs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jalen Hurts had “flu-like” symptoms. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

As far as the game, Hurts doesn’t appear to be limited. He didn’t play an incredible first half, but that’s mostly how he’s looked so far this year.

However, the Eagles are clearly a lot more talented than Tampa Bay so it really doesn’t matter. That also pretty much describes the Eagles season through two weeks.

It will be interesting to see if either Hurts or head coach Nick Sirianni discuss it during the postgame. Did the team fear that Hurts might have COVID and didn’t want him to get tested because they knew the NFL wouldn’t let him play even though he clearly could play with COVID?

Now THAT would be a story.