Sam Steele Ponder does not believe that Adam Schefter’s ringtone is not ‘Ring My Bell.’ She is not alone in that belief.

Ponder, who has been very vocal with her opinion of late (even if her employer doesn’t love it), called out the NFL insider in a hilarious since-deleted tweet. It came on the heels of one of the funniest segments in recent ESPN history, though not on purpose.

The sequence of events took place on Saturday afternoon during NFL Live. Training camp is back and there is a lot of buzz around the 2023 season. Dan Orlovsky, Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Schefter were all at the desk to break down all of the action.

Schefter, who is self-admittedly addicted to breaking news, always needs to have his phone at the ready. He can’t stray far from his cellular device.

As a result, Schefter often keeps his phone on the table during NFL Live. It will go off from time to time and he will excuse himself to answer a call, or pick it up and answer a text.

On Saturday, as NFL Live called upon Matt Hasselbeck from a remote location, Schefter’s phone rang.

Well, Adam Schefter claims that it wasn’t ringing.

Regardless of what actually happened, Schefter’s phone started blaring the Anita Ward smash ‘Ring My Bell.’ It would not stop.

YOU CAN RING MY BEEEEEEEEEEEELLLLLLLL, RING MY BELL. Over and over and over.

The hilarity left the entire desk in shambles. They could not stop laughing. It was hilarious.

Schefter could not get his phone to stop playing the song. He swore that it wasn’t his ringtone.

This is really funny.

pic.twitter.com/NIFcfyVorG — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 29, 2023

Ponder wasn’t buying it! She likened Schefter’s excuse to one of her ex-boyfriends.

The tweet has since been deleted, but the internet lives forever. I think most everybody is with Ponder on this one.

However, why would Adam Schefter deny that Ring My Bell is his ringtone if it is actually his ringtone? Seems like something to embrace. It’s hilarious.

Either way, ESPN had one of its best segments in a long time because of Anita Ward. Legend!