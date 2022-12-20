Adam Schefter Attempts Lambeau Leap, Fails In Hilarious Fashion

Adam Schefter’s lack of athleticism was on full display Monday night.

The popular ESPN reporter was in Green Bay for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Rams, and he decided to give the Lambeau Leap his best shot.

How did it go? Well, to Schefter’s credit, he did get at least two or three inches off the ground before fans had to pull him into the stands.

Watch the hilarious attempt below.

Adam Schefter Lambeau Leap! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/iepIUEIzTz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2022

Honestly, love the effort, love the enthusiasm but the execution leaves a lot to be desired. That was simply a terrible jump from Adam Schefter.

Take a look at how far his feet managed to get off the ground. What do we think? Five inches? Maybe only four?

Whatever it was, it wasn’t very high at all.

Adam Schefter attempts the Lambeau Leap. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1605006399884251137)

This also isn’t the first time Schefter, who is the face of ESPN’s NFL coverage, has failed while attempting something trendy.

Adam Schefter previously attempted the Griddy and might have actually injured his knee. Now, he failed to jump into the stands under his own power.

If it weren’t for the fans, he would have just drilled the wall and fallen down.

Adam Schefter should definitely stick to reporting. Clearly, athletic activities and stunts simply aren’t his cup of tea.