Adam Schefter Goes Shirtless In Impersonation Of Vikings Boss Kirk Cousins

It’s Chaining Day.

A week after Halloween, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter decided to dress up (or down?) as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins — equipped with the goggles, chains and bare chest to prove it.

It was a strange sight to behold as the revered news-breaker danced with unseasoned moves and a dad bod clearly begging for a sweater at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Still, credit to Schefter for dancing as dorky as Capt. Kirk did Sunday night: a moment that went insanely viral.

WATCH:

.@AdamSchefter doing his best Kirk Cousins impersonation 🤣#MNF

is adam schefter ok pic.twitter.com/xuniEE512f — Whistle Blitz (@WhistleBlitz) November 8, 2022

Captain Kirk went off the rails after beating his old team, the Washington Commanders, on Sunday in come-from-behind fashion.

KIRK COUSINS MAY BE THE COOLEST QB IN THE NFL

Cousins wanted his flowers after engineering the Vikings win, which improved Minnesota to 7-1.

Get Kirko his chains 💎💎 pic.twitter.com/058kB8T0DO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2022

Kirk Cousins is currently the coolest QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/QtmTJUpDLB — Phoenix 🍗🍴 (@dalvincookin) November 6, 2022

Twitter sacked Schefter for his bold appearance on Monday.

Oh no Adam Schefter was was you doing? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/m95ZagI7Uc — Lou (@LouTalksSports) November 8, 2022

Adam Schefter is a sicko — Gossip Doogs (@MacDooger) November 8, 2022

That was disturbing! I am scarred for life having seen a shirtless Adam Schefter — Brandi Wagner (@BrandiWritesPW) November 8, 2022

This is a keg stand in the Adam Schefter drinking game @DannyBKelly @craighorlbeck pic.twitter.com/v0KuX703ey — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 8, 2022

Never change, Adam Schefter. Never change. — Peter Holland Jr (@_Da_pistol) November 8, 2022

As a white man, this is pretty white. — Sam M (@SamTassa) November 8, 2022

My son saw this. He hasn’t left his room or talk to me ever since. He’s crying. Scared. Scarred. Im suing. — Matt (@notbrockbottom) November 8, 2022

Adam Schefter after ruining Tom Brady’s Marriage pic.twitter.com/X4fdXoEEbz — Mike Trasatti (@MichaelTrasatti) November 8, 2022