Adam Schefter Goes Shirtless In Impersonation Of Vikings Boss Kirk Cousins

It’s Chaining Day.

A week after Halloween, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter decided to dress up (or down?) as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins — equipped with the goggles, chains and bare chest to prove it.

It was a strange sight to behold as the revered news-breaker danced with unseasoned moves and a dad bod clearly begging for a sweater at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Still, credit to Schefter for dancing as dorky as Capt. Kirk did Sunday night: a moment that went insanely viral.

WATCH:

via PFF
via Big Cat

Captain Kirk went off the rails after beating his old team, the Washington Commanders, on Sunday in come-from-behind fashion.

KIRK COUSINS MAY BE THE COOLEST QB IN THE NFL

Cousins wanted his flowers after engineering the Vikings win, which improved Minnesota to 7-1.

Twitter sacked Schefter for his bold appearance on Monday.

Written by Alejandro Avila

