Adam Schefter Contradicts Pat McAfee ‘Report’ That Denver Broncos Are Possibly Planning To Hire Rex Ryan

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee dropped a bombshell on his show Monday, suggesting that the Denver Broncos are considering Rex Ryan as their defensive coordinator, perhaps during this season. Don’t get too excited, though. Later in that same show, McAfee had Adam Schefter on and he says no chance.

McAfee couches the claims by saying that these are just “rumors” and “what he’s hearing.” He also said that he’s in Indianapolis and didn’t speak to anyone in Bristol (at ESPN) about them.

Allegedly the Denver Broncos could be making a change at DC..



Adam Schefter doesn’t buy Pat McAfee’s “rumors” that Denver Broncos are planning to hire Rex Ryan

But Schefter says that there’s no way that’s happening. How does he know? Rex Ryan told him it’s not happening. Schefter, unlike McAfee, is in Bristol. So is Ryan.

What’s interesting is that McAfee’s crew generally posts every answer from Schefter on their social media feed as a separate piece of content. Looking through his feed, I see Schefter commenting on Aaron Rodgers, Lane Johnson, Christian McCaffrey, Anthony Richardson and Bill Belichick.

What I didn’t see were the Rex Ryan comments. In fact, Awful Announcing picked up the video and posted it.

Adam Schefter later informed Pat McAfee that he heard that this isn't happening (at least anytime soon).



We don’t know where McAfee heard these rumors, but they are perfect rumors. The Denver Broncos defense is horrendous. Like, potential to be historically-bad, horrendous. The idea that they’re looking for answers is not surprising.

Rex Ryan is one of the more famous former NFL coaches that’s available. It makes perfect sense to link him to any potential defensive coordinator opening.

But hiring Ryan midseason probably doesn’t make a lot of sense. The Broncos aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Plus, they have more problems than just their terrible defense, over-the-hill quarterback and overrated head coach. Wait, no, those are pretty much all of their problems.

Ryan can potentially slightly help with one of them. Certainly not all of them. He did lead the Jets to two AFC Championships with Mark Sanchez, so perhaps he can help with two of them.

That last one though? The Broncos made their bed with that one and they’re going to have to lay in it.