Exclusive: ESPN Re-Signs Adam Schefter, Adrian Wojnarowski For $10 Million A Year Each

ESPN re-signed insiders Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski to multi-year contracts on Thursday. And sources tell the OutKick staff that ESPN will pay each of them $10 million a year.

Schefter and Wojnarowski’s contracts both would have expired this summer, and each man had interest from several gambling companies.

The spending spree at ESPN began earlier in March when the network signed Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to broadcast Monday Night Football. ESPN will pay Buck and Aikman $18 million and $15 million, respectively, over the next five years.

Woj and Schefter’s salaries will fall between Stephen A. Smith’s at $12 million and Mike Greenberg’s at $6.5 million.

The deals will reset the market for other top insiders, including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo. Charania and Haynes’ contracts expire later this year, according to sources. Rapoport has a few years remaining on his deal.

There’s some debate about Schefter and Woj’s value, as neither drives revenue for ESPN, but instead, tweet out news often minutes before a press release. Those concerns are valid.

However, ESPN cringes when it has to give credit for a story to a competing reporter on the bottom of its screen ticker. Since it has such significant investments in the NFL and NBA, ESPN believes it should break most of the news regarding the two sports. So to ESPN, Schefter and Woj are valuable and thus worth the high price they will now receive.