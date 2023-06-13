Adam Hadwin Sent Protective Gear By U.S. Open After Being Tackled At Canadian Tournament

Videos by OutKick

The U.S. Open may be considered the most difficult major tournament, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a sense of humor.

PGA Tour player Adam Hadwin has become something of an internet celebrity after the RBC Canadian Open.

The tournament ended on a dramatic, 70-foot putt by Nick Taylor to end a playoff.

Hadwin famously ran on to the green to celebrate with his buddy, and got absolutely leveled by a security guard.

Being Canadian, he had a perfect reaction to what could have been an embarrassing situation.

With the U.S. Open the next tournament on the PGA calendar, the US Golf Association decided to have some fun with it.

As Hadwin arrived in LA for the tournament, he found a hard hat and construction safety vest in his locker.

Ready for a great week @usopengolf. Thanks to the @USGA for keeping me safe! pic.twitter.com/qbUbOkvWvK — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Absolutely outstanding work by the U.S. Open here.

Adam Hadwin’s locker at the US Open in Los Angeles. (Adam Hadwin, Twitter)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Adam Hadwin of Canada walks on the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

US Open Having Some Fun

It’s always nice to see golf institutions, which are notoriously stuffy and traditional, have some fun with the players.

Outside of the PGA-LIV merger, the RBC putt and Hadwin’s hilarious situation has been golf’s biggest story.

The U.S. Open is notoriously golf’s toughest challenge, so the event can take on a bit of excessive seriousness.

Making light of a funny incident adds some much needed levity and engenders some goodwill for the USGA.

At least until the tournament kicks off and tour players can’t get out of the deep rough at LA Country Club.

The first round starts on Thursday, with Hadwin unlikely to threaten the top of the leaderboard.

At least he knows he’ll be safe from any overzealous security guards.