Adam Driver Has Blunt F-Bomb Response To Critic Of ‘Ferrari’ Film: VIDEO

Adam Driver showed no hesitation when dealing with someone critical of his new film “Ferrari.”

The star actor plays Enzo Ferrari in the highly-anticipated movie about the vehicle visionary, and it will almost certainly put up huge numbers when it’s released on Christmas.

Ahead of the film hitting theaters, Driver has been doing the media cycle, and that included an appearance at the Camerimage festival in Poland, according to IGN.

Driver was asked by an attendee what he thought about crash scenes described as, “They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me.”

“F*ck you. I don’t know,” the popular actor responded during the exchange. You can watch the awesome moment unfold below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Adam Driver reacts to someone asking about & criticizing the crash scenes in ‘FERRARI’ as “pretty harsh, drastic and cheesy.”



Adam Driver deals with “Ferrari” critic.

I can only speak for myself, but I absolutely love this response from Driver. It’s downright awesome. Everyone thinks they’re an expert these days. Everyone has an opinion. Welcome to the social media era.

Adam Driver is one of the most talented men in Hollywood and has pumped out some major hits over the years, including multiple “Star Wars” films.

Imagine having the kind of success he has and being told by someone at a festival that the crash scenes in a hyped movie about racing vehicles were “cheesy.”

Yeah, I don’t think it’s hard to understand why Driver wasn’t interested in having an in-depth conversation with this guy. If you’re going to just insult a man’s major film, don’t be shocked if he comes out firing. It’s like I do in my emails pretty much every single day.

Adam Driver drops f-bomb during testy exchange with “Ferrari” critic. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

And before the outrage mob jumps down my throat for laughing about this, I suggest you all take a deep breath and relax. He dropped an f-bomb during a testy exchange as he was being insulted. Driver, who served in the Marines, didn’t get off the stage and start throwing haymakers. Not everything needs to be treated seriously. Sometimes, it’s okay to just sit back and laugh. Think I’m wrong? Completely agree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.