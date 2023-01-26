Adam Driver’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Dinosaur Movie Looks Awesome

Adam Driver might have a big hit on his hands with “65.”

Driver has been a major figure in Hollywood ever since landing the role of Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequels.

Now, he’s taking his talents to Sony for a movie about surviving dinosaurs, but this isn’t a “Jurassic Park” story.

Adam Driver stars in the upcoming movie “65.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6YfhX83Cj8)

Sony Pictures describes the plot of the highly-anticipated movie as, “After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

While it’s impossible to fully know how great a film will be from a trailer, “65” definitely appears intriguing. Fire up the trailer below.

Will “65” be a hit for Adam Driver?

People are craving original movie ideas right now. It feels like every film Hollywood pumps out is either some old idea rehashed up and served slightly differently, a sequel nobody asked for or a new superhero film.

The studios want to make money, and unfortunately, that strategy is a safer bet than swinging for the fence with original content.

Well, it looks like “65” will be a very fresh idea. We’re talking about Adam Driver running and gunning against dinosaurs. What’s not to love?

“65” with Adam Driver looks outstanding. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6YfhX83Cj8)

Even if “65” is halfway decent, it’s probably worth checking out just because it’s a breath of fresh air. TV is rich with new ideas. Movies are not, but perhaps, “65” can help switch things up.

At the very least, anything with Adam Driver is bound to be solid.

Adam Driver’s “65” looks like a fun movie. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

You can catch “65” starting March 17. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments below.