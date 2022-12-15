Adam Driver’s New Movie About Fighting Dinosaurs Looks Bonkers

“65” might be the most ambitious movie of 2023.

Adam Driver’s new movie focuses on an astronaut crash landing 65 million years ago and finding himself in a fight for his life and the life of a young girl against dinosaurs.

It’s like “Jurassic Park,” but with an even more significant sci-fi angle. The first trailer seems to indicate fans are in for an experience unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time.

From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, #65movie is coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/P1nIRohYnL — 65 (@65Movie) December 14, 2022

Does “65” look absolutely ridiculous? Without a doubt. There’s no question the film looks absolutely absurd.

However, that hardly means it will be bad. Adam Driver has made some very solid films over the years, and the man is incredibly talented.

It’s hard to imagine he would choose a bad film. Plus, the amount of money poured into “65” is obvious from the trailer.

“65” looks like it has a lot of potential. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/65Movie/status/1603027037819752450)

“65” is playing on a storyline that has been very lucrative for Hollywood.

Now, do fans want to see a movie about fighting dinosaurs? Well, the entire “Jurassic Park” franchise has earned more than $2.2 billion domestically. Historically speaking, battling dinosaurs is a very safe financial bet for studios.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was a terrible movie, and it still made more than a billion dollars at the box office. The quality doesn’t even need to be high in order to print money.

Now, “65” will go back to the well in a sense and give fans a new story about fighting dinosaurs. For as insane as it looks, it also looks very good.

Adam Driver is starring in the new dinosaur movie “65.” (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/65Movie/status/1603027037819752450)

“65” hits theaters starting March 10. It should be a money making machine.