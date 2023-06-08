Adam DeVine Tells Crazy Story About Man Being ‘Gunned Down’ Outside His Multi-Million Dollar Home

Videos by OutKick

Adam DeVine might be rich, but he still can’t escape crime in America.

The popular comedian and former “Workaholics” star owns a multi-million dollar home in the Hollywood Hills, and you’d think that’d be more than far enough away from rough areas to feel safe.

However, crime has now hit home for DeVine. The actor revealed during a taping of an episode of the “This is Important” podcast that a man had been “gunned down” right outside his house, according to the New York Post.

“Someone was murdered there. Someone was murdered. Yeah dude, I called that sh*t I called that sh*t. I was like ‘this is dastardly sh*t going down here and sure enough someone is gunned down…Yeah but, that happens, people be dying. This isn’t Hollywood, this is a story about my actual life,” DeVine told people in attendance at the taping.

Actor Adam DeVine says he and wife saw man 'gunned down' outside his $2.6M home. https://t.co/HNhRHrQku1 pic.twitter.com/BGKzCwnioy — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2023

The New York Post identified the shooting victim as Emil Lahaziel. He was shot early Wednesday morning following an alleged argument and later die, according to the same report.

A report from KCAL News claims authorities are still looking for the shooter.

Adam Devine lives near the scene of a gruesome killing.

You know things are getting really bad when people are getting “gunned down” outside multi-million dollar estates.

Generally speaking, you don’t hear about targeted shootings happening in super high-end neighborhoods. DeVine even noted he lives in a wealthy area where people get together to play cards.

For whatever reason, a shooting unfolded right across from his home Wednesday morning. Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what happened and hold whoever did it responsible.

A killing happened outside of Adam DeVine’s home in the Hollywood Hills. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Crime is becoming incredibly scary in America, and something must be done. Violence simply can’t be tolerated.