Former Georgia Star Adam Anderson Sentenced In Sexual Battery Case

Former Georgia football star Adam Anderson will serve time behind bars in connection with multiple sexual battery charges.

The former Bulldogs linebacker and projected top NFL pick was initially charged with two count of rapes after being accused of raping two different women in 2021.

However, the rape charges were dropped after Adams pleaded guilty Monday with an Alford plea to misdemeanor sexual battery against the two unnamed women, according to Athens Banner-Herald.

Adam Anderson sentenced to time behind bars.

Superior Court Judge Eric Norris handed down two 12-month sentences that will run concurrently. That means the former UGA LB will be out of custody in a year. The prosecutors originally asked for two years behind bars.

“I’m sorry for what I did…I’m sorry for what I did to them,” Anderson said in court, according to the same report.

Anderson’s lawyer Steve Sadow said after the plea that the former Georgia player’s football career is “definitely not over with.”

Anderson faces more legal issues.

However, his legal issues are far from over after getting hit with a year behind bars. Anderson is currently facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, simple battery, theft by taking and reckless conduct in Fulton County in connection with a June 2, 2022 arrest, according to Athens Banner-Herald.

Further details on those charges wasn’t provided.

This plea closes the chapter on an ugly and dark criminal case that featured two female victims. Now, Anderson has more problems to face and he’ll do it from behind bars. While anything is possible, it’s hard to see any program or pro team wanting a guy with his record in the locker room.