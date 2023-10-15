Actress Suzanne Somers Has Died At The Age Of 76

Videos by OutKick

It’s a sad day for the family of Suzanne Somers, for her fans, and for men of a certain age, who grew up with her posters on their wall. The 76-year-old actress died on Sunday after a battle with breast cancer.

It was Somers’ third battle with cancer and her second with breast cancer. Her representatives released a statement to Fox News Digital confirming the news, “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th.”

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

Suzanne Somers arrives to the Steven Tyler and Live Nation presents Inaugural Gala Benefitting Janie’s Fund in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Somers’ representatives added that her family was with her as they were planning to celebrate her birthday, “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.”

With her death the family will turn what was supposed to be her 77th birthday celebration into a celebration of her life. The statement continued, “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

“A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

The Three’s Company and Step by Step actress’s battle with cancer began in her 30s. She was diagnosed with skin cancer. Then in her 50s she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time.

Actress Suzanne Somers arrives at the Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Passengers” at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

Suzanne Somers Was A One Of A Kind Talent

After decades of keeping her breast cancer at bay, she learned that it had returned in July. She told Fox New Digital after receiving the news that her cancer had returned, “I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay.”

She added, “Every time that little f—– pops up, I continue to bat it back.”

RIP to a true legend. Many will remember her for her work as an actress, I’ll always remember her as the one who helped introduce us to the ThighMaster.

Actress Suzanne Somers attends the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Actress Suzanne Somers arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)