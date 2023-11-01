Actress Bows To Wokes For ‘Insensitive’ Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Halloween Costumes: ‘Thoughtless and Ignorant’

Videos by OutKick

The worst part about being a leftist has to be the inability to joke around.

As most adults celebrated Halloween Tuesday night in obviously innocuous costumes — because clothes don’t breed violence, etc. — one Hollywood actress got in on the fun.

Emily Hampshire ‘Deeply Sorry’ For Innocent Costume Idea

The next day, Emily Hampshire issued an apology to wokes for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and ‘making fun of domestic abuse.’ The “Schitt’s Creek” actress posted an apology on Wednesday for harkening back to the Depp-Heard trial with similar courtroom outfits as the actor and actress.

Alrighty then.

NEW YORK – APRIL 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actress Emily Hampshire visits SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Hampshire felt that her Halloween idea somehow contributed to DV, which either suggests Hampshire needs common sense or is just bat-Schitt absurd.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” Hampshire posted. “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.”

Hampshire removed the photos from her Instagram. She posted the apology on her IG and the top comment read, “It was funny. Don’t apologize for funny. That’s what’s wrong with this world today.”

Actress’ Take on Trial Is Bogus

In 2022, the six-week Depp-Heard trial became the vogue media story as the two actors threw verbal feces at each other.

As OutKick’s Joe Kinsey reported on the outcome of the trial, “The legendary ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor crushed Heard in court in a now-legendary defamation case and originally scored a $10.35 million judgment after debunking her abuse allegations.”

The storylines went crazy at the time as people speculated whether Depp was dating his hot lawyer and Heard’s possible knack for the nose stuff (cocaine).

You make the call: What did Amber Heard do with that tissue up to her nose? pic.twitter.com/RExfHXxZKb — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) May 6, 2022

However, most disappointing in Hampshire’s pandering is fully endorsing Heard’s side as truth despite losing credibility as the trial progressed, leading up to her settlement with Depp. Heard penned a 2018 Washington Post piece accusing Depp of domestic violence. He responded by suing her for defamation, and ultimately winning.

Wokes called it ‘insensitive’ — the rest of us saw Halloween costumes.

According to the apologizing Hampshire’s logic, what about all the other characters being neglected and used as costumes on Halloween that could be triggering? Barbie from the movie “Barbie” fell victim to the “patriarchy” several times without gaining sympathy from Hampshire. Even Johnny Depp’s famous Captain Jack Sparrow character was a warrior against “colonizers” and a proud member of the pirate community.

