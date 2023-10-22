Actors Union Sends Out Ridiculous Halloween Costume Guidelines

Videos by OutKick

You’d think as the SAG-AFTRA strike enters month four, there’d be more pressing matters at hand than worrying about Halloween costumes, but you’d be wrong.

The actors union, which is in the midst of a dispute with major studios, has all kinds of rules about not promoting certain struck productions.

So, they’ve decided that that extended to what Halloween costumes they think members should try to avoid.

They did this with a clip-art-heavy infographic laying out the do’s and more importantly don’ts of Halloween costumes.

Cosplayers! SAG-AFTRA has released some costume/cosplay guidelines for Halloween! What does that mean for you? A short 🧵￼ pic.twitter.com/z0Cf21o4CF — Tay ➡️ NYCC (@_then_perish_) October 19, 2023

Union members were advised to stick to generic costumes (which is always fun) and to not post photos of themselves dressed like characters from struck content on social media.

A lot of actors were mad about this (which is funny because they didn’t make a peep when other people’s Halloween costumes were under fire) and took to social media to make sure everyone knew how bothered they were.

Mandy Moore — star of show your mom probably liked, This Is Us — slammed the new directive.

“Is this a joke? Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important?” Moore said on Instagram. “We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you.”

At least she was polite about it…

Actor and guy who almost bought the Ottawa Senators, Ryan Reynolds, also took a swing at the union’s request. Although, his comment was a lot funnier than Mandy Moore’s.

I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 19, 2023

SAG-AFTRA is supposedly heading back to the table. However, it sure sounds like they may have lost the locker room after this Halloween costume mandate.

