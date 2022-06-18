Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris Tells America to ‘STFU’ about High Gas Prices

updated 3 Comments

Those who complain about the record-high gas prices can kindly “stfu.” So says Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris.

Norris, who allegedly has a net worth of $5 million, thinks that capitalists everywhere should embrace exorbitant gas prices as their just desserts.

Norris even uses fancy words and phrases like “fair market price” and “commodity” to demonstrate his economics acumen. He went to Harvard, so he must be smart.

Meanwhile, stupid capitalists who don’t have all that book learnin’ and who don’t have the luxury of earning millions of dollars to play dress up all day have the nerve to complain that the commute to work now costs them an extra $500 a month or more.

It didn’t have to be this way. Norris grew up in a middle class Catholic family in South Bend, IN. At heart, he’s an everyman Midwesterner. But he abandoned his roots and his fellow countrymen, first at Harvard and then Hollywood. Forty years of those kinds of places are enough to rot anybody’s brain, even a bona fide smartie like Norris.

If only people like him would learn to come down off their Harvard and Hollywood high horse and just STFU.

Breaking BadDean Norris

Written by Cortney Weil

Cortney Weil has a PhD in Shakespearean drama but now spends her days reading and writing about her first passion: sports. She loves God, her husband, and all things Michigan State.

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here