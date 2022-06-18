Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris Tells America to ‘STFU’ about High Gas Prices

Those who complain about the record-high gas prices can kindly “stfu.” So says Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris.

Norris, who allegedly has a net worth of $5 million, thinks that capitalists everywhere should embrace exorbitant gas prices as their just desserts.

Youre not getting “robbed” at the pump. You’re paying fair market price for a commodity. If you love Capitalism so much then stfu — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) June 15, 2022

Norris even uses fancy words and phrases like “fair market price” and “commodity” to demonstrate his economics acumen. He went to Harvard, so he must be smart.

Meanwhile, stupid capitalists who don’t have all that book learnin’ and who don’t have the luxury of earning millions of dollars to play dress up all day have the nerve to complain that the commute to work now costs them an extra $500 a month or more.

It didn’t have to be this way. Norris grew up in a middle class Catholic family in South Bend, IN. At heart, he’s an everyman Midwesterner. But he abandoned his roots and his fellow countrymen, first at Harvard and then Hollywood. Forty years of those kinds of places are enough to rot anybody’s brain, even a bona fide smartie like Norris.

If only people like him would learn to come down off their Harvard and Hollywood high horse and just STFU.