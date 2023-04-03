Action-Packed ‘Extraction 2’ Trailer With Chris Hemsworth Released

Videos by OutKick

It looks like Chris Hemsworth will, once again, stack bodies when “Extraction 2” drops.

The original “Extraction” film was a mega-hit in 2020 when it dropped on Netflix as viewers watched Hemsworth play Tyler Rake.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2.” (Cr. Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2021)

It was brutally violent and a ton of fun as Rake just blew bad guys away on what is best described as a rescue mission.

Now, Hemsworth will return as Rake in “Extraction 2.” The preview certainly looks like it’s going to have the same kind of tempo and energy that fans loved in the first one.

Fire it up below.

“Extraction 2” looks like it’s going to be a very fun movie.

Netflix describes the sequel as, “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

If that doesn’t sound like an equation for bad guys to get blasted for two solid hours, I don’t know what does.

“Extraction 2” looks outstanding (Cr. Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2023)

The action scenes in the first film were what really set “Extraction” apart from your standard action movie. There are countless violent movies where a good guy kills bad guys.

It’s a template as old as time. Movie fans have seen it time and time again. You need something to set your film apart.

For “Extraction,” the difference-maker was clear. The action films were shot arguably the best way we’ve seen in years.

As a viewer, you feel like you’re in the shot and moving with Rake. If the same happens in “Extraction 2,” it’s going to be a guaranteed hit.

“Extraction 2” with Chris Hemsworth premieres June 16 on Netflix. (Cr: Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2023)

OutKick also has kind of a random connection to “Extraction 2.” Former Delta Force operator Chili Palmer is an advisor on both films, and was one of our best guests on American Joyride.

“Extraction 2” drops on Netflix June 16. It’s definitely a must-watch if you enjoyed the first one.