ABC News Pretends As if AOC Was in Cuffs During Protest

A new study found that just over 10 percent of American adults trust the media. And outlets like ABC News are the reason why.

On Tuesday, Capitol police escorted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several House Democrats away from a Supreme Court protest after they refused to comply with orders to stop blocking traffic.

ABC News didn’t find this angle, the facts, juicy enough. So the outlet spiced up the story by the time it released a recap.

ABC deceived readers by using photos that suggested the police had cuffed Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar as they walked them away in shame.

But as most other photos reveal — photos to which ABC has access — police put neither lawmaker in cuffs. Instead, Ocasio-Cortez and Omar willingly put their hands behind their backs for show.

Nonetheless, here are the photos ABC chose to headline the story.

JUST IN: Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and other House Democrats arrested in abortion rights protest at the Supreme Court. https://t.co/N5z1UTto8x pic.twitter.com/7MMJk2a7Rj — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2022

That is called manipulation of the conversation.

If ABC were to use those two photos, it has an obligation to at least disclose that Ocasio-Cortez and Omar were wearing only invisible cuffs.

Sen. Ted Cruz responded to the photo in a tweet by saying, “ABC can’t honestly use these photos. AOC and Ilhan Omar are PRETENDING to be handcuffed.”

What does it say about the state of the media that message boards provided more context to yesterday’s scene than ABC News?

Consider this just another nail in the coffin to the credibility of the corporate press.

News outlets like ABC act as if they have no responsibility to report the truth. Every story has a partisan spin. Or, in this case, a photo to deceive.