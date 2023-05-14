ABC/ESPN Shows Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy During Celtics/Sixers Game 7, Twitter Goes Bonkers

Videos by OutKick
On Sunday, the NBA got a dream scenario. Two classic franchises — the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers — facing each other in a Game 7. During that game, ABC/ESPN cameras showed Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.
Portnoy is an outspoken Boston sports fan, and as such, a big supporter of the Celtics. During one of the Celtics massive runs in which they took a 26- point lead, ABC/ESPN cameras cut to the Boston crowd going bonkers.
And one of the fans they featured was Barstool’s Portnoy.
Twitter goes nuts after ABC/ESPN shows Barstool founder Dave Portnoy during Celtics/76ers Game 7
Portnoy didn’t stay on screen very long, but long enough for people to notice. And if Twitter is any indication, fans did not appreciate the decision to show him during the Celtics/76ers contest.
That’s just a sampling but you get the picture. It’s interesting that ESPN would even show Portnoy given the network’s history with his company, Barstool Sports.
For the record, Portnoy is apparently checking Twitter while at the game. And, true to form, he responded to those ripping his appearance.
Barstool is no stranger to controversy, and they’ve had a pretty big one this month. Employee Ben Mintz dropped the “N-word” while rapping along to a song on a live Barstool show.
The company fired him but Dave Portnoy said the decision did not belong to him. In fact, he claimed that Barstool’s parent company, Penn Entertainment, forced him to fire Mintz.
In the immediate aftermath, Penn’s stock dropped following the firing.
Unlikely that Portnoy’s brief appearance during Celtics/76ers is going to cause any long-term issues, except maybe for the ABC/ESPN employee who thought showing him might be a good idea.
