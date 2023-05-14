ABC/ESPN Shows Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy During Celtics/Sixers Game 7, Twitter Goes Bonkers

Videos by OutKick

On Sunday, the NBA got a dream scenario. Two classic franchises — the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers — facing each other in a Game 7. During that game, ABC/ESPN cameras showed Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy is an outspoken Boston sports fan, and as such, a big supporter of the Celtics. During one of the Celtics massive runs in which they took a 26- point lead, ABC/ESPN cameras cut to the Boston crowd going bonkers.

And one of the fans they featured was Barstool’s Portnoy.

Dave Portnoy in his Larry Legend shirt like wow how would it feel to be 5’6” pic.twitter.com/bcljyPJ5s5 — Terrance Karmas (@Mygroal) May 14, 2023

ESPN/ABC cameras cut to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during Game 7 of the Celtics and Sixers and Twitter lost its mind. (Screenshot courtesy of ABC/ESPN)

Twitter goes nuts after ABC/ESPN shows Barstool founder Dave Portnoy during Celtics/76ers Game 7

Portnoy didn’t stay on screen very long, but long enough for people to notice. And if Twitter is any indication, fans did not appreciate the decision to show him during the Celtics/76ers contest.

makes it difficult rooting for the Celtics since Dave Portnoy roots for the same team lmao — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) May 14, 2023

If this broadcast shows Dave Portnoy one more time i’m going to kick through my tv — Josh Petteruti (@JoshPetteruti) May 14, 2023

Every time they flash to Dave Portnoy my blood boils — OG (@OG27950234) May 14, 2023

The Celtics having Dave Portnoy while The Knicks have Spike Lee and The Lakers have Jack Nicholson pic.twitter.com/4Nhk8jRgfz — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 14, 2023

Everyone seeing dave portnoy on their tv pic.twitter.com/TWhUJ5LZTb — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) May 14, 2023

Camera just cut to Dave Portnoy after a Tatum 3. Get this shit off my television — 🥤 (@34for2) May 14, 2023

Everyone seeing Dave Portnoy on tv pic.twitter.com/z06oUbHLXW — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 14, 2023

Dave Portnoy came on screen pic.twitter.com/ctPapSIvxm — Will (@JFKAlexCora) May 14, 2023

ESPN broadcast showing Dave portnoy and quickly cutting away once they realized who it was lol — Willie Fisterbutt (@AncientAge449) May 14, 2023

Don’t ever put Dave Portnoy on my TV again lmao what’s wrong with y’all — DeShone ☘️ (@weirdbearddd) May 14, 2023

That’s just a sampling but you get the picture. It’s interesting that ESPN would even show Portnoy given the network’s history with his company, Barstool Sports.

For the record, Portnoy is apparently checking Twitter while at the game. And, true to form, he responded to those ripping his appearance.

THE HATERS ARE FURIOUS. BUT MOMMA THERE GOES THAT MAN AGAIN AND HIS MOMMA!! #IWANTLEBRON #Celticsin7 pic.twitter.com/th05oUpQ0i — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 14, 2023

Barstool is no stranger to controversy, and they’ve had a pretty big one this month. Employee Ben Mintz dropped the “N-word” while rapping along to a song on a live Barstool show.

The company fired him but Dave Portnoy said the decision did not belong to him. In fact, he claimed that Barstool’s parent company, Penn Entertainment, forced him to fire Mintz.

In the immediate aftermath, Penn’s stock dropped following the firing.

Unlikely that Portnoy’s brief appearance during Celtics/76ers is going to cause any long-term issues, except maybe for the ABC/ESPN employee who thought showing him might be a good idea.