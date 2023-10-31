AB InBev Sales Take Serious Blow In Latest Data After Bud Light Disaster, UFC Deal Might Be Company’s Last Hope

Videos by OutKick

UFC might be the only company capable of saving Bud Light light and AB InBev at this point.

Bud Light went from being the most popular beer brand in America to being a complete joke following a partnership with Dylan Mulvaney at the start of April, and it’s never recovered.

The latest data shows sales for AB InBev, the parent of Bud Light, reported sales fell 13.5% last quarter from July through September. It’s just the latest batch of ugly numbers the company has faced since the Mulvaney disaster unfolded.

While sales were up in other areas of the world, it appears people in America have had enough of Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light.

Will Bud Light ever recover? The company recently reached a massive deal with the UFC. Can the UFC save the company? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Can the UFC save Bud Light?

One of the company’s strategies to get back in the good graces of all the customers is to align with the UFC.

Dana White’s fighting organization reached a massive promo deal with Bud Light to replace Modelo as the official beer of the UFC. Ironically, Modelo previously replaced BL as the most popular beer brand in America.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack has a breakdown of the situation you can read here, and definitely send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The move was clearly done to try to gain back favor with conservatives, and the UFC is a common sense way to do it. The UFC is arguably the most right-leaning organization in sports, and Dana White has long stood against the woke mob.

Even Sean Strickland seemed open to giving the A-B brand a shot!

However, AB InBev and BL clearly have a tall task in front of them. Former Bud Light fans gave up on the brand as soon as the Mulvaney promo went live. Turns out partnering with a transgender activist isn’t great for business. Anheuser-Busch’s stock price remains down more than 14.85% since the promo went live at the start of April. Mess around and find out. That’s exactly what the once-popular beer brand did, and the UFC might be the beer brand’s last hope at pulling out of its nosedive.