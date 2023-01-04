Aaron Rodgers Twitter Account Apparently Hacked

updated

Aaron Rodgers must not have a particularly strong Twitter password.

The star quarterback was apparently hacked Tuesday, which resulted in a series of promotional tweets.

Specifically, the apparent hackers decided to use replies to Elon Musk to engage in some kind of crypto promotion.


”BREAKING NEWS!” ”CRYPTO LEAK”

Sounds exactly like something the real Aaron Rodgers would tweet, doesn’t it?

Unsurprisingly, the tweets were quickly deleted.

Aaron Rodgers
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The former MVP has helped lead the Packers to a remarkable turnaround after a poor start to the season.

READ: ‘MIRACULOUS’: AARON RODGERS EXPLAINS INCREDIBLE TURNAROUND

After stumbling to a 4-8 record, Green Bay’s won four consecutive games to put themselves in playoff contention.

Just a few weeks ago, the Packers-Lions matchup on Sunday seemed entirely uninteresting, but was flexed into primetime instead.

While obviously not a major concern, the Twitter hack could be a minor distraction heading into the most important game of the year.

As of late afternoon Tuesday, he hadn’t posted anything about the hack.

Although given his apparent interests, maybe Rodgers can simply do some more dishwashing to provide some comfort.

Aaron RodgersGreen Bay PackersNFLTwitter

Written by Ian Miller

Ian Miller is a former award watching high school actor, ice cream expert and long suffering Dodgers fan. He spends most of his time golfing, eating as much pizza as humanly possible, reading about World War I history, and trying to get the remote back from his dog. Follow him on Twitter.

Leave a Reply