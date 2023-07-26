Aaron Rodgers Takes Massive Pay Cut From New York Jets To Help Team Build And Maintain A Super Bowl Contender

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers agreed to restructure the quarterback’s contract. The purpose is to save the team money against the salary cap.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, “Rodgers is taking a pay cut of roughly $35 million as his previous deal had nearly $110 million guaranteed remaining.

“[Rodgers’] new contract is technically a five-year deal with two option years to spread out bonus proration. The pact also creates a 2023 cap number of just less than $9 million.”

When the Jets traded for Rodgers initially, the expectation was that the two sides needed to re-work his contract. And, as expected, that happened.

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract that helps the team save money against the NFL’s salary cap. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Additionally, according to ESPN, Rodgers hinted that this contract agreement signals that he’s interested in multiple years in New York.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers said. “I’m aware of that.

“Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

The timing is interesting, too. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers made quarterback Justin Herbert the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Of course, the situations are very different. Herbert took an opportunity for a big, early-career payday. Aaron Rodgers did the same thing in his mid-20s.

But now the nearly-40-year-old quarterback is more focused on legacy. He’s made a lot of money in the NFL — over $350 million — plus endorsements.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets run drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Tom Brady did the same thing late in his career and it helped him win several more Super Bowls. Brady, though, started taking his pay cuts earlier in his career.

Perhaps Rodgers relationship with Green Bay Packers management contributed to not wanting to cut any deals.

However, now that he’s a member of the New York Jets, he wants to show commitment to his new franchise and teammates.

There’s no question this deal is going to make the locker room feel like Rodgers has their backs.

And that’s really important for the new franchise signal-caller.