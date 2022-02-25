Aaron Rodgers Calls ESPN Report About His Contract ‘Categorically False’

Videos by OutKick

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Aaron Rodgers plans to become the highest-paid player in the NFL next season if he returns to the Packers. Rodgers wants $50 million per year, says ESPN.

However, Rodgers texted Pat McAfee that the ESPN report is “categorically false.”

Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time.. I reached AHT to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin… "categorically false" was his response#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OkjJPpoKew — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2022

Rodgers’ former teammate Greg Jennings amplified the report on Friday:

“People change, but some things never do. Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said on FS1.

“I get it, he’s at the end of his career and is trying to take whatever he can take. But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? Guys got to look out for themselves, but in doing so, you cut out the legs of others. At the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs.”

The issue with ESPN’s shady reporting — in addition to its shady accuracy — is that the rest of the sports media, including FS1, quickly follows wherever ESPN leads, especially about a story that paints Rodgers as the bad guy.

The woke media have an axe to grind against Rodgers because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 and likely did not vote for Joe Biden. So any chance they get to call him selfish or arrogant or MAGA or conspiratorial, they will.

More dishonest reporting from the Worldwide Leader of Sports. Shameful.