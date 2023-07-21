Aaron Rodgers Picked NHL Player’s Joe Pavelski’s Brain About Switching Teams

Videos by OutKick

Jumping from one team to another after you’ve been there for a long time isn’t easy so New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers talked to people for help.

“I just got to spend time with my buddy Joe Pavelski who played with the Sharks for so long and now he’s with the Stars. There’s a lot of guys like that up in [Lake] Tahoe,” Rodgers told the media on Friday, per WSAW.

Rodgers and Pavelski were both in Lake Tahoe to take part in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

According to Rodgers himself, one of the people he spoke to was Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski. He spent 13 seasons with the San Jose Sharks but signed with the Dallas Stars ahead of the 2019-20 season.

In Dallas, he has had something of a career resurgence. So, yeah, Pavelski would be a good guy to chat with about that sort of thing.

Pavelski was a stud during this past postseason. He skated in 14 games and put up 14 points. That was also after missing quite a few games due to injury.

Of course, Pavelski didn’t quite have the amount of attention hopping from the Sharks to the Stars as Aaron Rodgers does going from the Packers to the Jets.

He’ll be under the microscope (and by microscope, I mean Hard Knocks cameras) during training camp and beyond, so hopefully some of Pavelski’s advice works for him.

