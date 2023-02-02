Aaron Rodgers During PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament: ‘I’m Not Going To San Fran’

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers, like some other NFL players now in the offseason, is playing in the PGA’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

As he began his round, golf analyst Colt Knost asked him if he had any news he wanted to share.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers quipped.

“You’d look great with a Cowboys star on your helmet,” Knost shot back.

The crowd laughed, and some cheered while some booed.

Aaron Rodgers not interested in San Francisco 49ers trade

Rodgers has an interesting history with San Francisco. The 49ers held the #1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Instead of selecting Rodgers — who is from Chico, California (less than 200 miles from San Francisco) and attended the University of California, Berkeley (just outside of San Francisco) — the 49ers picked Alex Smith out of Utah.

Rodgers holds a grudge against San Francisco for passing on him in the NFL Draft. The Green Bay Packers took Rodgers with the 24th overall pick, ending the quarterback’s draft-day slide.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers faced the 49ers in the 2019-20 NFC Championship game, and the Packers lost, 37-20. Rodgers has faced San Francisco four times in the playoffs and has lost all four games.

In fact, Rodgers has an 11-6 record in playoff games started against teams not located in San Francisco.

It appears that grudge is still fully intact, as Rodgers denied recent rumors that the 49ers could be a landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.

Aaron Rodgers does not want to play for the San Francisco 49ers, who passed him over in the NFL Draft and has beaten him four times in the playoffs. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On paper, the move makes a ton of sense. San Francisco is seemingly a quarterback away from Super Bowl-contention after getting bounced from the NFC Championship.

However, Rodgers can’t get on board with going to the team that passed on him, even to chase a championship at the tail end of his illustrious career.

If not the 49ers, then who? Former teammate Davante Adams hinted that he wanted Rodgers to join him in Las Vegas.

There are reports that the New York Jets are making an Aaron Rodgers trade the focus of their offseason.

Another offseason, another few months of Aaron Rodgers drama. We speculated at OutKick that Rodgers won’t retire and share his Hall of Fame spotlight with the recently-retired Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers will almost certainly be a starting quarterback when the 2023-24 NFL season kicks off. For whom? Who knows.

But not the San Francisco 49ers, apparently.