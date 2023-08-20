Aaron Rodgers Hints At Playing 3-5 Years For New York Jets, Wants Zach Wilson To Wait And Take Over When He’s Done

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Many questioned if it was worth it since Rodgers career might be nearing its end. Plus, the Jets drafted Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But all along, Rodgers has stated his desire is to play more than one year in New York. Which made it unclear what the Jets plans are for Wilson. The team stated that it did not want to trade him and didn’t. For now, he’s going to backup Aaron Rodgers this season.

And if Rodgers gets his way, it’ll stay that way for several seasons.

Rodgers spoke to CBS New York and hinted that he wants to play at least three seasons with the Jets and perhaps as many as five.

Aaron Rodgers:



“I think we’re gonna be competitive here for a long time… I’d like to be able to play a few good years here and then hand it right back off to Zach, and let him go for the next 15. It’d be a really special 18-20 year run of great quarterback play.”



— Dylan (@nyjetsfansonly) August 20, 2023

So, based on Rodgers’ math, Wilson is going to be the quarterback for 15 seasons after Rodgers retires. That means that in order for the 18-20 years timeline to come true, Rodgers would have to play 3-5 seasons in New York.

Surely, that’s music to the ears of Jets fans. If Rodgers still has his elite game, of course. Most people expect that to be the case, but he does turn 40 years old in December.

The bigger question, though, pertains to Zach Wilson. The second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is just 24 years old.

But he’s started 22 games in the NFL in his first two seasons. Going into a backup role for this season makes sense. However, staying in a backup role for 3-5 seasons doesn’t.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson of the New York Jets talk during practice. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

From a financial standpoint, backup quarterbacks obviously don’t make as much money as starters. Even Daniel Jones got over $100 million guaranteed. The Giants backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, got $8 million guaranteed.

That would represent a hefty pay cut for Wilson. As part of his rookie contract, Wilson receives $35 million guaranteed over four years.

That means Wilson is tied to the Jets for this season and next season. They could exercise his fifth-year option, but they aren’t likely to do that for a backup quarterback.

At that point, Wilson becomes a free agent. He could stay with the Jets and continue to wait out Rodgers, but if the veteran sticks around for 3-5 years, Wilson doesn’t sniff an NFL field again until 2026. At the earliest.

If Rodgers plays five years, that backs Wilson up to 2028. If that happened, Wilson wouldn’t start again in the league until after his 29th birthday. And how good would he really be after not starting for three to five years?

Again, Rodgers sentiment makes sense. It makes sense for him. Makes sense for the Jets.

But makes no sense for Zach Wilson. Unless he views himself as a backup NFL quarterback.

It’s hard to believe that a 24-year-old former No. 2 pick feels that way about himself.