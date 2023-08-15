Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is very open to alternate realities and ways of thinking. The 49-year-old NFL quarterback is famously uninterested in conforming to societal norms. He is unwilling to compromise on his opinions, values and thoughts, but will always allow himself to explore parallel universes.

That includes magic. Rodgers loves magic, as is apparent on the newest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Oz Pearlman, known better as Oz The Mentalist, is a mentalist and magician. He reached the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2020 and left the judges completely freaked out.

He did the same over in New Jersey last week.

Pearlman swung by the Meadowlands to entertain the Jets during training camp. Entertain might be the wrong word. Perhaps dumbfound or astonish is better.

The concept of the trick is simple. It just doesn’t make any sense how it occurs.

Pearlman asked Aaron Rodgers to pick a playing card from a deck — only in his head — and hold the cards in his hands so that nobody could see them. Easy, right?

Image courtesy: HBO

From there, Pearlman proceeded to guess the suite correctly. Eh, okay. That’s been done before.

Rather than stopping there, Pearlman actually went into the deck and picked Rodgers’ exact card. Impressive, but nothing super out of the ordinary.

What happened next is the kicker.

Pearlman had one of Rodgers’ teammates think of an animal. Any animal.

He chose a goldfish.

In that moment, Pearlman had Rodgers open his hands— in which he was keeping the deck of cards. But the deck of cards was gone. In his hands was… a goldfish! Insane.

The line of the clip comes right at the end when one of the players makes a great point.

What if, instead of a goldfish, his teammate chose a giraffe? Wild!