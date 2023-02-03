Jets GM Telling People The Team ‘Will Go All Out’ To Get Aaron Rodgers: REPORt

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets GM Joe Douglas reportedly has his sights set on Aaron Rodgers.

It’s become an annual offseason tradition to wonder whether or not Rodgers will stick with the Packers, and things aren’t different in 2023.

All eyes are on the star passer and what his next move will be in the NFL. The speculation has been there’s a real possibility he’s thrown his last pass for the Packers.

The Jets have been floated as a possible trade destination and the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett – Rodgers’ former OC – has only further spun up speculation.

Will the Jets acquire Aaron Rodgers? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Are the Jets gunning for Aaron Rodgers?

Pro Football Network reported Thursday that the Jets are apparently all in on trying to get Rodgers and Douglas is leading the effort.

“Last week from Shrine Bowl practice, PFN reported that the New York Jets will make a move to acquire Aaron Rodgers in a trade this offseason. That has been further confirmed here in Mobile. In fact, one source said that general manager Joe Douglas is admitting to people in the league the franchise will go all out in the attempt to bring Rodgers to Gang Green,” PFF reported.

Will Aaron Rodgers leave the Packers? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

What does the future hold for Rodgers?

Nobody seems to have any idea what Rodgers or the Packers are truly thinking. There’s been reports the Packers are leaning toward trading the four-time MVP.

However, until it happens, it’s hard to know how credible those claims are. Rodgers’ hasn’t revealed much other than indicating he doesn’t plan on playing for the 49ers.

Would the Jets make sense for the veteran passer? Well, the team hasn’t been shy about wanting a proven QB brought in and the Zach Wilson experiment seems to have been a complete failure.

However, there’s another option here. Rodgers might not be going anywhere. We all know he seems to get a certain level of enjoyment out of the attention shined on him. Let’s not rule out the possibility he’ll be back in Green Bay next season and this is all, once again, just drama for no real reason.

What are Aaron Rodgers future plans? Is he done with the Packers? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

What we do know is #RodgersWatch isn’t slowing down at any point in the near future. With Brady retired, Aaron Rodgers’ future is now the top offseason story in the league.