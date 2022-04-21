Aaron Rodgers & Milwaukee Bucks Heiress Mallory Edens Catch Playoff Game

It was guy’s night out for Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the Bulls-Bucks game, but there was an interesting guest sitting to the NFL MVP’s left. That was none other than Bucks heiress Mallory Edens, whose father is billionaire hedge fund manager Wes Edens, taking in the Bulls 114-110 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first-round series.

Let’s just put it out there since everyone is thinking it: Is there something cooking between Aaron Rodgers and 26-year-old Mallory Edens? There are no indications this was anything more than a guy’s night out that also included sitting next to the owner’s daughter.

We know that Rodgers and his alleged fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, (again, allegedly) split up in February, but then the couple was seen in California getting secret cups of coffee.

The minute you don’t think Aaron Rodgers is cooking up something is actually when he’s cooking up something. Remember back in 2021 during his MVP speech when he just blurted out that he was engaged to a woman that had never seen him play in person or any football game, for that matter?

Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb and Bucks heiress Mallory Edens enjoy the Bulls-Bucks game / Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

Edens spends her spare time away from heiress duties traveling, updating her Instagram account with modeling photos and doing deep thinking like the time she showed support for the Bucks boycotting work due to perceived racial injustices.

Don’t forget that Shailene Woodley had a similar resume minus the billionaire father.

Stay tuned. Rodgers might have something up his sleeve.