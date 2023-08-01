Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New Jersey could not have been a more positive development for Zach Wilson’s career. It may have been a shot to the ego, but it will benefit him in the long run and he seems to have the same understanding.

Wilson and Rodgers are getting along well.

The former, who spent the last two years as the starter for the Jets, grew up idolizing the latter. Wilson wanted to be like Rodgers all throughout his high school and college careers.

It was a big deal for him when they got together at a joint practice in 2021.

Zach Wilson. Aaron Rodgers.



Just two quarterbacks hanging out. pic.twitter.com/UuHmVXFVZn — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 18, 2021

Wilson admitted that he was a “fan boy” and was grateful for the opportunity to pick his brain about “footwork, what’s going on on the field, what he’s seeing.” He also said that if he could “spend more time with him and just keep asking questions,” he would.

Wilson now has that opportunity every single day!

Rodgers, at 39-years-old, doesn’t have many years left in the NFL. His career will end with New York.

From there, the team is hopeful that Wilson will choose to stick around and will be ready to return to the starting role. For that to happen, though, the former No. 2 overall pick must show improvement.

And there is no better way to improve than to learn from a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion! That is exactly what is happening at Jets training camp.

Aaron Rodgers is teaching Zach Wilson.

As Wilson takes backup reps, Rodgers has essentially assumed the role of the 23-year-old’s position coach. The savvy vet is helping to refine the young gunslinger’s technique at every opportunity.

Aaron Rodgers gives Zach Wilson pointers between reps pic.twitter.com/Mp8izgTeoj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 31, 2023

There have been a lot of scenarios in which the elder player is not as willing to help out the younger guy. Rodgers experienced that first hand with Brett Favre, who largely gave him the cold shoulder.

While this scenario with the Jets is different in nature, it’s pretty cool to see the relationship that has been established between Rodgers and Wilson in such a short amount of time.

So freaking cool: #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is doing a drill at #JetsCamp under the watchful eye of Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12). A-Rod then pulls him aside to talk through some of the subtleties about what he just did, he then watches him do it again & seemingly nods… pic.twitter.com/QhrIdOyBBf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 26, 2023

It would be especially cool if Wilson revived his entire career with Rodgers-like numbers during his first year back as the starter. Whenever that may be, if ever!