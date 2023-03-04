Aaron Rodgers Will Likely Retire Or Play For The Jets, Adam Schefter Believes

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers’ future might be down to two options, in the mind of Adam Schefter.

NFL fans continue to sit and wait for a decision from the Green Bay Packers quarterback on what he plans to do in the future.

Rodgers has three options: retire, stay with the Packers or request a trade. So far, fans have received no indication of which way he might be leaning.

Schefter believes it’s the Jets or retirement for Aaron Rodgers.

NFL fans are waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future. (Credit: Getty Images)

Will Aaron Rodgers go to the Jets?

While he didn’t say that he had any inside information, Adam Schefter believes if Aaron Rodgers does continue to play, it’ll be with the Jets. It’s that or retirement.

“My sense is there continues to be more and more signs about him leaving Green Bay. And I think in the end, my sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the New York Jets, or whether he wants to retire. To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here. But again, we have not heard from Aaron Rodgers himself,” Schefter reported Friday, according to Bleacher Report.

Fans are waiting on pins and needles.

People were under the belief Rodgers would announce his decision shortly after coming out of his darkness retreatment.

Well, he’s been out for awhile, and so far, there’s been no announcement. However, the Jets continue to be a sexy option.

Owner Woody Johnson didn’t even attempt to hide his glee at the idea of landing Rodgers during the NFL Honors. The Jets are also reportedly kicking the tires on Derek Carr, but Aaron Rodgers is believed to be the team’s first option.

Will the Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The draft is at the end of April, and that means a decision has to happen at some point in the next seven weeks most likely. Retirement or another year of NFL action? Hopefully, Aaron Rodgers reveals the answer soon.