Aaron Rodgers Hits Garrett Wilson For First TD With Jets

It didn’t take Aaron Rodgers too long to find the endzone after taking the field for the first time with the New York Jets.

Rodgers managed to throw his maiden touchdown pass with the Jets on the second drive of the team’s preseason game against the New York Giants. The 39-year-old found second-year receiver Garrett Wilson for a silky smooth 14-yard touchdown.

Do you think we might see a few more of those this season?

Everyone and their mother had a feeling that the Rodgers-Wilson connection was going to be something special. While it’s very early — and a preseason game — that looks to be the case.

Buuuuuuuuut…

It’s worth noting that Wilson was being covered by rookie, backup cornerback Gemon Green, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

So, it wasn’t exactly like he was being covered by his buddy Sauce Gardner back on the practice field or anything.

That touchdown pass wasn’t the only time Rodgers found Wilson early on Saturday evening. He hit the former Buckeye for his first completion as a member of the Jets.

First ever play for Aaron Rodgers is a completion to Garrett Wilson for a 1st. pic.twitter.com/SEJ3YkgfPPhttps://t.co/wZzR2IH84U — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

On his first two drives with the Jets, Rodgers connected 5 times on 8 attempts for 47 yards.

It wasn’t always totally smooth. He was nearly sacked by brand new Giant Isaiah Simmons.

we ALMOST had an Isaiah Simmons sack for the Giants pic.twitter.com/IOlz6n9iHC — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 26, 2023

Aaron Rodgers’ backup and last year’s Jets starter Zach Wilson handled a few snaps toward the end of the quarter. He continued a pretty solid preseason by going 2-for-3 and throwing for 21 before the quarter drew to a close.

