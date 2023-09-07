Aaron Rodgers Explains US Open Moderna Post Even Though Most Of Us Got The Joke The First Time

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave everyone a good chuckle while he was at the US Open and posted a picture of Novak Djokovic with a Moderna ad scratched out in his Instagram story.

We all got it. It was funny. Now we move on, right?

Wrong.

On Thursday, Rodgers was asked to explain the post, which again, we all got the first time.

“Well, I’m a big fan of Novak and I got to see him in person,” Rodgers said, per The New York Post. “I took that photo and then realized that there was a little Moderna sign in the background. Novak is one of the most fit athletes in the world and I think that anybody looking at the situation realizes how ridiculous it was to not allow him into the country with [his] level of fitness and the way he takes care of his body.

“Like him, I care about health and I was just having a little bit of fun with it.”

Djokovic and Rodgers were two of the most prominent athletes who voiced concerns over COVID-19 vaccines. Rodgers opted not to get the vaccine due to allergies to some of the ingredients.

Still, that stance drew tons of criticism from the media. Now we know they had a hell of a point.

The Jets QB’s stance on the vaccine was well-known which is what made that photo he threw on Instagram funny.

But for some reason, Rodgers had to explain it.

It was like someone was thinking, “Alright, let’s give him the chance to explain himself because I know he wasn’t making fun of Moderna. How could he?!”

Anyone who can’t see that joke at this point — unwittingly or not — is beyond help.

So, no, there was no reason to ask him for an explanation.

