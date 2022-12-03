Aaron Rodgers Celebrates Birthday Courtside At Lakers-Bucks Game With Mallory Edens, Blu Of Earth Is Nowhere To Be Found

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned 39 on Friday. He celebrated his birthday by taking in a little basketball.

Rodgers, a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, sat courtside as his team welcomed the Los Angeles Lakers to town. He was treated to a ton of points, but in the end the hometown team lost the game 133-129.

As he’s done before, Rodgers sat next to some of the other people in the ownership group. That includes Bucks’ heiress and model Mallory Edens.

Rodgers wasn’t the only Packers player in attendance. His pal Randall Cobb was courtside for the game as well.

aaron rodgers in the house for lakers vs. bucks pic.twitter.com/2kgqEQVTeW — buckets (@buckets) December 3, 2022

Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers are in the building for Bucks-Lakers! 🏈 x 🏀#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/rHtk6mPwte — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time Cobb has attended a game with his quarterback. It’s not the first time Rodgers has been planted courtside next to Mallory either. He’s done so on multiple occasions.

The last time they were spotted courtside, prior to Friday night, was last April during the Eastern Conference playoffs. Cobb was also in attendance for that game.

What might be more noteworthy is who wasn’t there with Rodgers on his birthday. His rumored girlfriend Blu of Earth. Things between them seem to have cooled off significantly.

Someone Get Aaron Rodgers A Healer!

There haven’t been any more sightings of them standing next to each other at an ayahuasca retreat. He was nowhere to be found on her birthday, and now he’s riding solo on his own big day.

This might explain why Blu hasn’t held a summit in Green Bay to save the Packers season. It might also explain why Rodgers is currently dealing with multiple injuries.

You don’t call things off with someone who has been accused of being a witch and walk away unscathed. It’s going to take a little while, and probably a few more self-discovery journeys, to get things back on track.

Having said all of that, there are still a few things working in his favor. He has enough going right to not get booed out of the building and he gets to take in games next to Mallory Edens.