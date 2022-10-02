Aaron Rodgers Caught Saying Naughty Words To His Center; Tony Romo Reacts On Live TV

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was none-too-pleased about his center being a bit slow to get off the snap against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Everyone loves a good hot mic moment. They’re to be expected when you’ve got those dudes holding satellite dishes along the sideline. We love it when we catch the odd fleeting expletive.

Rodgers got frustrated when the Packers hustled up to the line of scrimmage hoping to catch the Pats napping. He let center Josh Myers have it when he wasn’t getting the ball off fast enough.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter because the clock stopped for an injured Patriot.

However, it left CBS’s lead broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to clean up after Rodgers’ not-FCC-approved mouth.

“Did you hear that? He said, ‘you’ve gotta snap the ball a little quicker, guys.'” Romo said, paraphrasing.

Rodgers, Packers Survive Patriots In Overtime

Rodgers’ rage may have worked even if they didn’t get the ball off on that play. The Packers managed to knot the game at 24 and send it to overtime.

After some fruitless back-and-forth between both offenses in OT, Mason Crosby was called in to decide the game with his foot.

Like he has done so many times before, Crosby drilled it right down the middle to hand the Packers a 27-24 win. That W lifts the Packers to 3-1, while the Patriots dropped to 1-3.

Rodgers finished the game completing 21 of 35 for 251 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 pick.

Bailey Zappe Nearly Stole The Show

Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe nearly stole the show. He put up a strong showing that got social media fired up.

Zappe 👀 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 2, 2022

And the first rookie QB to throw a touchdown pass in the 2022 NFL season: Bailey Zappe. Just as we all suspected. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

Well that was more fun than I thought I'd have watching that game, if we're being honest. All-in on Zappe SZN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 2, 2022

Next week, the Patriots will host the Detroit Lions, while the Packers head across the pond, to take on the Giants in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

