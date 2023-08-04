Aaron Rodgers Buys Insane $9.5M Mansion In New Jersey

Videos by OutKick

It’s good to be Aaron Rodgers.

The future Hall of Famer purchased an eight bedroom, 10 bathroom, $9.5 million mansion this summer as he prepares for his first season with the New York Jets.

Does one dude need that many bedrooms and bathrooms? Of course not. But he’s Aaron Rodgers, so he does what he wants.

Anyway, the home is in Montclair, N.J. — roughly a 20-minute drive from MetLife Stadium. But even though he’s across the river, Rodgers can see the whole entire Big Apple from his living room.

We’re not in Wisconsin anymore, Toto. (Credit: Stanton Company)

Quite a change from the Green Bay skyline, which includes one kind-of-tall building and maybe a Wendy’s.

But the view isn’t the only thing this 4,000-square-foot pad has going for it. The home features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and a loft above the living room.

These are the shiniest floors I have ever seen. (Credit: Stanton Company)

And, of course, theres a gigantic master bedroom connected to a spa bathroom, a walk-in closet and — apparently — a full view of whoever is taking a shower. I also like that the bathtub is in the middle of the bedroom.

The square footage of this bedroom equals the square footage of my entire house. (Credit: Stanton Company)

That shower leaves nothing to the imagination. (Credit: Stanton Company)

And it wouldn’t be a super rich person’s house without all those rooms normal people don’t have — like a fitness studio, a media room and a wine cellar.

And for no apparent reason, the fitness studio also contains a bathtub and a see-through shower. It is unclear whether this counts as one of the 10 bathrooms.

Don’t let me interrupt your yoga session. I’ll just be over here washing my hair. (Credit: Stanton Company)

The wine cellar — surprisingly — does not have a bathtub. (Credit: Stanton Company)

And finally, here’s a pristine, well-manicured back lawn that Rodgers will undoubtedly pay someone else to mow.

Someone get Joe Kinsey and the TNML on the line.

(Credit: Stanton Company)

The home is “ABSOLUTE PERFECTION,” according to the realtor.

And aside from the fact that it’s in New Jersey, I’d have to agree.