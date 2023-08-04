Aaron Rodgers Buys Insane $9.5M Mansion In New Jersey

Videos by OutKick
It’s good to be Aaron Rodgers.
The future Hall of Famer purchased an eight bedroom, 10 bathroom, $9.5 million mansion this summer as he prepares for his first season with the New York Jets.
Does one dude need that many bedrooms and bathrooms? Of course not. But he’s Aaron Rodgers, so he does what he wants.
Anyway, the home is in Montclair, N.J. — roughly a 20-minute drive from MetLife Stadium. But even though he’s across the river, Rodgers can see the whole entire Big Apple from his living room.
Quite a change from the Green Bay skyline, which includes one kind-of-tall building and maybe a Wendy’s.
But the view isn’t the only thing this 4,000-square-foot pad has going for it. The home features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and a loft above the living room.
And, of course, theres a gigantic master bedroom connected to a spa bathroom, a walk-in closet and — apparently — a full view of whoever is taking a shower. I also like that the bathtub is in the middle of the bedroom.
And it wouldn’t be a super rich person’s house without all those rooms normal people don’t have — like a fitness studio, a media room and a wine cellar.
And for no apparent reason, the fitness studio also contains a bathtub and a see-through shower. It is unclear whether this counts as one of the 10 bathrooms.
And finally, here’s a pristine, well-manicured back lawn that Rodgers will undoubtedly pay someone else to mow.
Someone get Joe Kinsey and the TNML on the line.
The home is “ABSOLUTE PERFECTION,” according to the realtor.
And aside from the fact that it’s in New Jersey, I’d have to agree.
Now everyone knows the address….and that no one is home on Sundays…..great.