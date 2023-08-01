Aaron Rodgers Bonds With Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man At Jets Practice

Videos by OutKick

Word is bond.

New York’s reboot of the Jets under new QB Aaron Rodgers has been a sweet ride for the NYJ faithful.

Rodgers is re-introducing swagger to the organization. On Tuesday, Rodgers hyped up his guys with the help of iconic Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JULY 26: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Method Man attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Method Man got to break down the huddle Tuesday at Jets training camp.

MM shared, “I want to do a quote from Bill Parcells. ‘You can fool the whole world down the highway of years. And take pats on the back as you pass. But your final reward will be heartache and tears if you cheat the man in the glass.'”

WATCH:

Breaking down the team huddle AND getting @AaronRodgers12 signature.



.@methodman lived out the dream of a lifelong Jets fan today.



One Jets Drive returns August 7 at 8pm 📺 pic.twitter.com/qfpm1dIJiM — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 1, 2023

Method Man, Aaron Rodgers Talk ‘Old School’

“Wu-Tang forever; tell these kids stop playin’,” Method Man joked with Rodgers as the two exchanged autographs.

“Funny, these young kids have no idea,” Rodgers replied. They shared a tight hug and Method Man pledged his allegiance to the 2023 Jets.

Rodgers was all smiles after having his jersey signed by Method.

With the introduction of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets players have spent the offseason closely knit; more than they’ve ever been in recent years.

From Rodgers attending New York sporting events with cornerback Sauce Gardner to banding behind OC Nathaniel Hacket after Sean Payton attacked him for his 2022 coaching job, the Jets look and sound in sync.

Method Man can certainly speak on teamwork based on his prestigious hip-hop career.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JULY 26: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks with a coach during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Not only is MM responsible for arguably the greatest hip-hop album of all time with Wu Tang’s 36 Chambers, but Method Man also helped co-spearhead a successful hip-hop duo alongside fellow East Coast rapper Redman. Method Man left Wu-Tang in 1994 to become the group’s first artist to branch off into a solo career.

In the age of “Young,” “Lils” and every other trash mumble rapper, Method Man is here to remind the new generation how OGs (like Aaron) get things done.