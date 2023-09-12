Aaron Rodgers Runs Onto Field Carrying A Massive American Flag On The Anniversary Of 9/11 Moments Before Injury Disaster Struck

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers pulled off an incredibly patriotic move Monday night on the anniversary of 9/11.

The Jets QB suffered a brutal injury just a few snaps into his career with the Jets, and it’s believed he possibly has an Achilles tendon injury.

It’s a brutal blow to the Jets if Rodgers’ injury is as bad as early signs indicate. His time on the field this season might be over after just a few snaps against Buffalo.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a serious injury during his first game with the Jets. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers pulls classy move for the anniversary of 9/11.

Despite the horrible injury on the field, Rodgers gave fans in the stadium and watching on TV an incredible moment on the 22-year anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack September 11, 2001.

The former Packers star and future hall of famer ran onto the field carrying a massive American flag, and the reaction will pull at your emotions.

Fans at MetLife Stadium went absolutely wild with deafening cheers.

Aaron Rodgers runs out to the field with the American Flag.



Chills. pic.twitter.com/T4jeHLucAK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2023

Rodgers carrying the American flag set the stadium on fire.

If there’s an example of what great pride in your country looks like, it’d be what Rodgers did Monday night before getting hurt.

The anniversary of 9/11 is an incredibly painful time and a very tough day for many people around America. That’s even truer when it comes to New York City, New Jersey and the entire surrounding area.

Thousands died in the Twin Towers, and the city’s resiliency in the face of tragedy is legendary. Rodgers running out onto the field carrying a huge American flag on 9/11 is about as powerful as it gets in terms of symbolism. The place went nuts, and it’s not hard to understand why. People crave patriotism on 9/11, and there are plenty of stories to look at from that day.

Let’s hope Rodgers is okay and the early reports about his health are overblown. If his season is over (definitely hoping that’s not the case) then he spent his short time giving fans something incredible to cheer for.