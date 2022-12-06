Aaron Judge Wore A Buccaneers Jersey And Spoke With Tom Brady, Yankees Fans Are Hysteric

Former New York Yankees outfielder and current free agent Aaron Judge can’t even wear clothes without fans speculating about his future baseball home.

On Monday night the 2022 American League MVP attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints game and it led to a slew of assumptions.

Not only did Judge attend the game in Tampa, but he also wore Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ jersey.

AND he spoke with quarterback Tom Brady before the game!

JUDGE IS CURRENTLY A FREE AGENT

Does this mean he will be going to the Tampa Bay Rays?

No, Yankees fans you can relax. Just breathe.

Judge actually wore the Evans jersey as a thank you for when the star wide receiver supported Judge’s American League home run record feat earlier this season. Evans wore Judge’s jersey on October 9th after a Bucs win, which happened to come the day after Judge set the AL home run record.

Mike Evans rocked an @TheJudge44 jersey after he broke Roger Maris’ record. So Aaron Judge is returning the favor tonight wearing a @MikeEvans13_ jersey. pic.twitter.com/2dCfXwoAsB — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 6, 2022

The Yankees outfielder was simply repaying the gesture by donning Evans’ #13 jersey.

Judge also spoke with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who knows a thing or two about leaving a franchise when he departed from New England to head down south just a few seasons ago.

Judge currently lives in Tampa, where the Yankees have their spring training facilities. However, he was born and raised outside of San Francisco – which has led to speculation that he may end up with the Giants. The team has said they are willing to pay pretty much whatever it takes to try and acquire the star outfielder.

Regardless, Judge can expect the mayhem to continue until he signs what is expected to be a multi-year deal worth $300 million or even more. The leading candidates are the Yankees and the Giants, with a deal expected to be reached during this week’s winter meetings or shortly thereafter.